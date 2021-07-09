Finalists announced for AquaNor Innovation Award

Following assessment of 21 applications, the three finalists of this year’s AquaNor Innovation Award have been announced today. SeaRAS has been recognised for its Aquasense platform, which is a new method for measuring and monitoring water parameters, in particular hydrogen sulphide (H2S), in fish farms and wellboats. Values for H2S in water can be registered down to 0.05 micrograms/litre. Alarms can be set to go off when the level of H2S reaches the threshold levels set by the authorities.