Finalists announced for AquaNor Innovation Award

thefishsite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing assessment of 21 applications, the three finalists of this year’s AquaNor Innovation Award have been announced today. SeaRAS has been recognised for its Aquasense platform, which is a new method for measuring and monitoring water parameters, in particular hydrogen sulphide (H2S), in fish farms and wellboats. Values for H2S in water can be registered down to 0.05 micrograms/litre. Alarms can be set to go off when the level of H2S reaches the threshold levels set by the authorities.

Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

Guarantee Earns Two AGC Keystone Award Finalists

Electrical Connection member contractor Guarantee Electrical Co. has two projects vying for Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri Keystone Awards this year. The projects competing for top honors in construction excellence include New Growth Horizon Medical Marijuana Facility and Ballpark Village – One Cardinal Way. Guarantee is a member of the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractor Association (NECA), which partners with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 to form the Electrical Connection.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Veezoo Selected As Finalist In 14th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards

ZURICH, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veezoo was among a group of 30 vendors selected by industry analyst firm Ventana Research as finalists in the firm's 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards . Veezoo was one of three finalists in the Analytics Category, which recognizes technology vendors that best exemplify innovation in any use or application of analytics across business and/or IT. Former category winners have included Informatica, Qlik, Oracle, SAS, Salesforce, and Sisense.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Kong Inc. Announces Cloud Connectivity Innovator Awards Program and Call for Submissions

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., the cloud connectivity company, today announced its inaugural Cloud Connectivity Innovator Awards program and a call for submissions through August 24. Open to enterprise customers and community users, the program will recognize the individuals and teams who have accelerated digital transformation within their organizations by using Kong's licensed or open source technologies.
Spartanburg, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

OneSpartanburg, Inc. named finalist for national Chamber of the Year Award

OneSpartanburg, Inc., has been named a finalist for the national 2021 Chamber of the Year Award. Presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, winners will be announced Tuesday, July 20. The association represents thousands of chambers, related businesses and economic development organizations. The award is the most prestigious...
Businessmartechseries.com

EY Announces David Post, CEO of Kibo, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award Finalist

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) recently announced that David Post, CEO, Kibo, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity helped catapult us from the now to next and beyond. Post was selected as one of the 38 finalists by a panel of independent judges.
Businesstechgig.com

Birlasoft named a finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group , today announced it has been named a finalist of the 2021. in the Modernizing Applications category. The company was honoured among a global field of top. Microsoft. partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer...
Collegesmiami.edu

Gratitude, engagement, innovation animate award-winning work

The Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) recently bestowed eight 2021 Circle of Excellence awards on the University, placing it eighth out of 230 North American universities that won at least one award. Including the CASE District III awards announced in January and the Silver Award for Excellence conferred on University of Miami Medicine magazine by the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC), the University’s total for the 2020-21 higher education advancement awards cycle is 19 accolades—far exceeding any previous year.
Economyreadthereporter.com

OneZone Chamber wins Innovation Award

The Indiana Chamber Executives Association (ICEA) held its annual conference June 14-17, with OneZone Chamber leadership in attendance. The conference theme, titled Chaos – Connecting & Leading Through It, acknowledged leaders by naming its 2021 award recipients. This year, OneZone Chamber of Commerce received the Innovation Award of Excellence for...
Cell Phonesassumption.edu

AU Mobile App Wins Award for Innovation

Assumption University was recognized for its innovative AU Mobile App by Modo in its 2021 Appademy Awards honoring colleges and universities for exemplary mobile apps. Assumption received second place for Most Innovative App for Communication for its Worcester Red Sox ticket module. According to Modo, the fourth annual Appademy Awards...
Engineeringroboticsbusinessreview.com

A Review of the 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards

Welcome to Episode 45 of The Robot Report Podcast, where each week Robot Report editor Steve Crowe and Mobile Robot Guide editor Mike Oitzman review the latest robotics, automation and intelligent systems news and announcements, and interview leading roboticists, leaders of innovative robotics companies, and other key members of the robotics community.
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

IICA highlights organic agriculture to contribute to gender inclusion

San José, Jul 16 (EFE) .- The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) highlighted organic agriculture this Friday as an innovative production system that promotes the inclusion of gender and youth in Latin America and the Caribbean. IICA, based in Costa Rica, indicated in a press release that this...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Finalists Announced for 2021 American Prize in Orchestral Performance

The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts announced the three finalists of the Orchestral Performance Award — Professional Division. Founded in 2010, the American Prize is a series of non-profit, national competitions, attracting contestants from across the United States who represent hundreds of communities and arts organizations.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

FAO helps countries measure progress with food safety indicators, mitigation

A pilot project has backed up the potential to use food safety indicators to strengthen national control systems but found results are not comparable between countries. Several countries in Asia Pacific asked the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to provide guidance on the development of food safety indicators.
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

Corteva Agriscience partners with Andermatt to provide biocontrol solutions

Corteva Agriscience partners with Andermatt to provide biocontrol solutions. Corteva Agriscience and Andermatt USA announced July 14 a multi-year agreement for two technologies that will benefit U.S. farmers. Andermatt USA is the U.S. subsidiary of Andermatt Biocontrol AG, a global company that produces microbiological products for biological pest control. As...
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

American Farmland Trust Shares Soil Health Economic Calculator with Customized Almond Version

Today, American Farmland Trust, the organization that for 40 years has been saving the land that sustains us and advancing the principles of regenerative agriculture shares an updated AFT’s Retrospective Soil Health Economic Calculator (R-SHEC) Tool, providing farmers and the conservation community a means of evaluating the return on investment (ROI) of soil health conservation practices with 2020 price and crop data. The previous version of the tool used 2019 information. This updated pricing allows farmers to obtain a more accurate picture of the costs and benefits of their investments in soil health.
AgricultureKingsport Times-News

Appalachian Sustainable Development launching MyASD platform for agricultural community

DUFFIELD — Farmers and agriculture-related businesses will have a new online system linking them with agriculture resources. Appalachian Sustainable Development has launched MyASD on the organization’s website —asdevelop.org — to provide access to find and share agricultural information among farmers, agricultural producers, small businesses and ASD’s staff and volunteers, according to ASD Agriculture Education Communications manager Jenni Roop.

