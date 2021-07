Greek cuisine- photo by Kaboompics .com from Pexels. At Sarah’s Greek Cuisine it is all about family. Their small but authentic Greek restaurant is a welcoming place for people to gather and enjoy the restaurant's Greek recipes. Their Mediterranean flavors will surely captivate your heart, eventually becoming your favorite Greek restaurant as it did for me. It is family-owned and operated in Cagan’s Crossing at the Four Corners area in Clermont. The best part of all is the owners and staff are the nicest people around.