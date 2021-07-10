Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Boxer Chris Eubank leads tributes to son Sebastian after death in Dubai aged 29

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVM1D_0askUc7X00
Sebastian Eubank (PA Archive)

Chris Eubank has led the tributes to his son Sebastian following the professional boxer’s death days before his 30th birthday and a month after he became a father.

Former middleweight champion Eubank said in a statement that Sebastian, the third oldest of his five children, died in Dubai on Friday.

He leaves behind his wife Salma and newborn son Raheem, the family’s statement added.

Figures from around the boxing world and beyond paid tribute following the 29-year-old’s death, which is understood to be due to drowning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2LFl_0askUc7X00
NFL pre-game party (PA Archive)

“Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son,” Eubank, 54, said.

Eubank said the family was devastated at the loss of Sebastian, who grew up in Hove but had been living in Dubai, where he was “a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies”.

The statement added: “As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

Sebastian, who boxed using the name Alka Lion, made his debut in February 2018 against Polish fighter Kamil Kulczyk.

He made his MMA debut last year.

Sebastian’s mother Karron Meadows said: “Our whole family is grieving at the huge loss of our son and brother, Sebastian. Please respect our grief and privacy while we try to comprehend our loss.”

His brother, Chris Eubank Jr, who is also a professional boxer, said on Twitter: “Rest easy little brother, I love you and you will be missed always.”

Boxing promoters and agents Kalle and Nisse Sauerland were also among those paying tribute.

They said on Twitter: “We had the honour of promoting Sebastian Eubank. He was simply a true gentleman and a sincere human being who lighted up a room when he walked in. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.”

Former world boxing champion Joe Calzaghe said: “Really Saddened to hear the news of the passing of Seb Eubank. Thoughts and Prayers to Chris and family.”

YouTuber and boxer KSI tweeted: “RIP Seb Eubank :(.”

Prominent boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said: “So saddened by the news of the passing of Seb Eubank. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Retired cruiserweight Tony Bellew wrote: “Thinking of all the Eubank family at this time… Thoughts and Prayers are with them all..”

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler said: “How sad… thinking of all the family and friends of the Eubank family on their loss.”

And heavyweight boxer Joe Joyce described news of the death as “devastating”.

He added: “Sending condolences to his family! You will be missed, Rest in Power Brother!”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Calzaghe
Person
Tony Bellew
Person
Robbie Fowler
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Chris Eubank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Death#Boxing#Combat#Polish#Mma#Ksi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Youtuber
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
Place
Dubai
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

The blessed boxer: Thirty years on from that fight with Chris Eubank which came so close to taking his life... the incredible Michael Watson shares his inspirational story after spending SIX weeks in a coma and a YEAR in intensive care

He is on his feet and heading to the corner. Nothing fast, nothing easy, but he is moving. A shuffling, slurring, walking, talking, wonderful miracle. But forget that for a moment, because he has. He just wants to do what he used to do so well, and that has put him on a mission to get to the speed ball.
Combat Sportsdailyjournal.net

British boxer Conor Benn tests positive, title bout scrapped

LONDON — Conor Benn’s WBA continental welterweight title defense against Adrian Granados was called off Thursday after the British boxer tested positive for COVID-19. Benn’s bout against the 31-year-old Chicago native was set to headline the card on Saturday night in Essex. The 24-year-old Benn (18-0) said it “breaks my...
Combat SportsBBC

Luke Campbell: London 2012 gold medallist retires

Former Olympic champion Luke Campbell has retired from boxing. The 33-year-old Briton, who won bantamweight gold at London 2012, suffered a seventh-round stoppage defeat by Ryan Garcia in January. Campbell, 33, twice challenged for world lightweight titles, losing to Jorge Linares in 2017 and Vasyl Lomachenko in 2019. Campbell said...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Results: Leigh Wood, Cullen, Fowler & Campbell victorious

By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn was over the moon on Saturday night with the wins by Leigh Wood, Anthony Fowler, Jack Cullen, and Campbell Hatton at the Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex. Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) picked up the win of the night with a 12th round technical knockout...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Artur Beterbiev says he’ll agree to Canelo Alvarez fight

By Sean Jones: Unbeaten IBF/WBC 175-lb Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) has thrown his hat into the ring to volunteer to face Canelo Alvarez next for his fight in September. Beterbiev believes it would be easy to negotiate a fight with Canelo, and he’s waiting for his management to contact him to begin talks.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

41-0 light heavyweight adds toppling Canelo to Floyd Mayweather target

Golden Boy’s new light heavyweight star Gilberto Ramirez has admitted his end goal is to knock Canelo Alvarez off his perch at the top of the sport. “Zurdo” debuts under Oscar De La Hoya soon and wants another world title within twelve months. Once captured, Ramirez hopes to overhaul pound-for-pound...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 With Brutal Knockout

Son of Kostya Tszyu, Tim Tszyu marched on in his professional boxing career once more today in Australia with another impressive performance at 154 lbs. Striking this time in the third round. Opponent Steve Spark got caught with a crunching body punch sequence in the end:. Great shot. Great finish.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Oscar De La Hoya Brutally Honest With Mike Tyson

In another great episode of the Mike Tyson podcast his latest guest he had on was none other than former world champion and now promoter Oscar De La Hoya. It is well documented that the near 50-year-old De La Hoya is looking at a comeback in a boxing exhibition and has struggled in recent years with addiction.
Mental HealthPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Suni Lee’s father had emotional message for Simone Biles

Suni Lee took home her first ever gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, and her father was quick to give credit to Simone Biles. Lee, who is 18, won the women’s gymnastics all-around final. Biles was heavily favored to win the event for a second straight Olympics, but she withdrew due to mental health issues she has been having. After Lee posted a score of 57.433 to win the gold, her father John Lee told “TODAY” that there is “no words to express” how much the medal means to his family. He then had a message for Biles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy