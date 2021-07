NEW ORLEANS,La—Voting rights is a national conversation that has been ongoing, long before 2021’s presidential election. Voter suppression, in terms of race, did not end when the 15th amendment was ratified in 1870. In 1896, over 130,000 African American males were registered to vote in the state of Louisiana. By 1904, only 1,300 were registered out of a population of 650,000 thousand African Americans in Louisiana.