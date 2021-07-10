July 10 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com. ECU’s Division of Student Affairs will host the first showing in its Movies on the Lawn series at 7:30 p.m. today outside the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. Tenth St. “Frozen II” will be shown on 24-by-42-foot outdoor Pirate Vision screen outside the student center. The series is free and open to the public. The movies will play rain or shine and visitors can park for $1 per hour in the parking deck next to the student center, or in any of the campus lots. Pets must be leashed; no alcohol is allowed.