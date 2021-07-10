Ray Nothstine: Restaurant surcharges bad for diners and servers alike

How would you feel if they went out to dinner and a portion of the charge is hidden from the menu or website? That was my experience with Garland restaurant in downtown Raleigh. A 6% “living wage surcharge” was tacked on to my bill. Not only wasn’t the charge visible on the menu or website, but it was also clear it wasn’t included as a part of the tip. Is this lack of price transparency fair to consumers or even servers?