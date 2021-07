PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -They are two key members of the Arnold Soccer Program, one on the girls side, the other on the boys side. Both helping their teams last season make it to the state finals, with the Boys team winning it all! These two siblings, like many, driving by their sibling rivalries, which are common in the world of sports. For Olivia and Ben Lebdaoui though, the competition runs a little deeper, as these twins use their internal competition to “level up” on the pitch.