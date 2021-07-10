Severe Weather Statement issued for Republic by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR REPUBLIC COUNTY At 1140 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hebron to near Mankato, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Belleville, Scandia, Courtland, Cuba, Norway, Republic, Munden, Narka and Agenda. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH