Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian; Moultrie; Shelby The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Christian County in central Illinois Southern Moultrie County in central Illinois Shelby County in central Illinois * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Taylorville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1135 PM CDT 60 mph wind was reported at the Taylorville Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pana around 1150 PM CDT. Assumption around 1155 PM CDT. Tower Hill around 1200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Westervelt, Shelbyville and Findlay. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH