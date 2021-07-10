7 Stunning Canyons in Colorado

In June we made a return visit to Royal Gorge, also known as “Grand Canyon of the Arkansas.” While there we heard a story about how a canyon and gorge are different. We were told that a gorge makes a “V”shape rather than cliffs that are straight up. But according to my follow up research, that isn’t necessarily the case. Canyons tend to be bigger than most gorges. But they really are the same. The conversation piqued my curiosity about canyons in Colorado. I should not have been surprised to find out that I have visited many of these stunning canyons.