Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

7 Stunning Canyons in Colorado

insiderfamilies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June we made a return visit to Royal Gorge, also known as “Grand Canyon of the Arkansas.” While there we heard a story about how a canyon and gorge are different. We were told that a gorge makes a “V”shape rather than cliffs that are straight up. But according to my follow up research, that isn’t necessarily the case. Canyons tend to be bigger than most gorges. But they really are the same. The conversation piqued my curiosity about canyons in Colorado. I should not have been surprised to find out that I have visited many of these stunning canyons.

www.insiderfamilies.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Colorado River#Canyons#Royal Gorge#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
LifestyleKOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Chaco Canyon

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — KOAT is starting a new series called "Celebrate New Mexico," where viewers can join us in celebrating all the state has to offer. Watch the video above as Todd Kurtz travels to the northwest corner of our state, to ancient ruins, that can still come alive every night after the sun goes down.
Travelthemanual.com

Top National Park Camping Destinations in the United States

“Camping” can mean a whole bunch of different things depending on your travel style. The great news? You can always find an experience to fit your sense of adventure among those definitions, whether you’re headed out on a front-country camping trip (parking beside your campground), backcountry expedition (hiking some distance to a more remote spot), or a rustic lodge where you can tuck into a proper bed instead of a tent and sleeping bag. The United States National Park Service offers some of the most picturesque camping locations. Of the country’s 59 total National Parks you can visit, here’s a rundown of the best national parks for your next camping destination.
Nederland, CODaily Camera

CDOT finishes Boulder Canyon construction

There are no more traffic cones, no more flaggers, no more lane closures. The pavement is done, the blasted rock is cleared away and the new signs are installed. After more than two years, construction work to repair the 2013 flood damage to Colo. 119 in Boulder Canyon is complete, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday.
Travellonelyplanet.com

Zion or Bryce Canyon? How to choose between Utah's top national parks

Zion and Bryce Canyon are two of the USA's most popular national parks. With only a 90-minute drive separating these iconic landscapes, the national parks are often compared by travelers making the trip to southern Utah. But if you have limited time, is it better to visit Zion or Bryce Canyon?
PoliticsPosted by
Vail Daily

Controlled chaos in Glenwood Canyon

A red life preserver is securely fastened around Kansas City resident Kelly Gartman. Murky water is rolling in at about 1,300 cubic feet per second, and she’s sitting portside amidship on a hard rubber raft capable of withstanding encounters with the jagged rock dotting the Colorado River like frozen chunks of larger-than-life chocolate.
Travelnitravelnews.com

Scenic Launches Two New Tours with Release of its Canada, Alaska and United States 2022/23 Collection

Luxury land journey operator, Scenic, has unveiled two new itineraries with the release of its Canada, Alaska and United States 2022/23 collection. The 23-day America’s National Parks and Rockies to the Red Rocks land tour will take guests on a dream journey from Calgary to Denver. While the 32-day Majestic Rockies & the Colours of Eastern Canada travels from Calgary to Boston, taking in lakes, mountains and cosmopolitan cities along the way.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Remembering the Big Thompson Canyon flood, Colorado’s deadliest natural disaster

Most Colorado residents are no strangers to facing off with a sometimes dangerous barrage from the sky – whether it’s in the form of hail with a deadly potential , snow capable of bringing the state to a grinding halt , or ash raining down from a nearby wildfire. However, one type of aerial assault that often goes overlooked is the rain. After all, it’s just rain, right?
Lifestylecolumbiapaper.com

GREEN THOUGHTS: Green Grand Canyon

BEING A PLANT GUY, I can’t help but turn any outdoor vacation into a busman’s holiday. On a recent trip to the Pine Creek Rail Trail for a 120 mile bike ride, I knew I would enjoy cycling amongst the mountains, seeing the landscape and maybe spotting some wildlife. I also ended up, no surprise, looking at a lot of plants. While much of the flora is the same as we see here in the Hudson Valley, it was fun to spot the differences among the wild plants in “the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania.”
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Multiple mudslides close interstate through Glenwood Canyon in Colorado

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon closed Saturday afternoon due to multiple mudslide across traffic lanes. A portion of Interstate 70 closed to traffic about 3:15 p.m. for safety after the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the area. At about 4:30 p.m., Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted...
Advocacyscottsdale.org

Grand Canyon hiker spiritually rewarded

Hugh Illsley goes the extra mile for others. At 71, he hiked the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim for 24 miles in a day to raise upwards of $25,000 for Maasai Girls Rescue Center, a nonprofit that cares for vulnerable girls in Tanzania, Africa. Illsley completed the charitable journey in 10 ½...
Flagstaff, AZyourvalley.net

2 missing from Grand Canyon rafting trip after flash flood

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two people who were on a river rafting trip through the Grand Canyon and went missing after a flash flood, a park spokeswoman said Thursday. Authorities got a call Wednesday evening from someone on a commercial trip on the Colorado River saying...
Lifestyleinsiderfamilies.com

Via Ferrata Royal Gorge

One June weekend my husband and I ventured for a repeat visit to the spectacular Royal Gorge area of Colorado. We left the kids at home for this trip, opening a window for a couple of adventurous activities that we may not have been able to fully take advantage of otherwise. We embrace vacations and getaways with our kids. Those trips are when we get to know them best and push everyone’s limits. But we made an exception for this trip. And, it allowed us to white water raft as well as scale the walls of the Via Ferrata Royal Gorge.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Get outside: Theodore Roosevelt a refreshing national park experience

While Yellowstone and Glacier national parks call from the west, to the east lies another park with much to offer. Theodore Roosevelt National Park, just inside the North Dakota border about four hours from Billings, is a beautiful representation of everything the northern Great Plains has to offer. The park...
Travelbozemancvb.com

Best Viewpoints to Take Pictures of Yellowstone National Park

Whether you’re an Instagram influencer, a photography hobbyist, or anyone with a smartphone camera, it’s pretty difficult to leave Yellowstone National Park without snapping at least a few pictures. Yellowstone has many features you won’t see anywhere else, so it makes sense that you’d want to document them and cherish them for longer than a few minutes.
Lifestyle10000birds.com

Back to the Canyon

Of all my favorite birding sites, by far the closest to home is la Cañada de los Filtros Viejos (“the Canyon of the Old Filters”, named for structures that once provided water to the city of Morelia). A short walk across the neighborhood, and our urban landscape gives way to riparian forest, followed by everything from cornfields to oaks to temperate thorn forest. If you walk some four miles up the canyon, you even reach a small reservoir with some shorebirds and waterfowl.
Crested Butte, COCrested Butte News

Backcountry madness not so mad this summer

Thanks to early messaging…public lands operating at a “functional capacity”. “Tame and manageable.” That is how Dave Ochs of the Crested Butte Conservation Corps (CBCC) is describing this summer’s Crested Butte area backcountry situation that last year was neither tame nor manageable. “With folks heading back to ball games, weddings,...
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

Hike Less Than A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Overhang In Iowa

Bridal Veil Falls in Pikes Peak State Park might not be Iowa’s biggest waterfall, but it’s still a stunning spot well worth a short, moderate-level hike along a well-built boardwalk. With its delicate, multi-stranded cascade trickling down over a massive, ringed overhang, this natural feature truly is one of Iowa’s many hidden treasures. Have you […] The post Hike Less Than A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Overhang In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
Yellowstone County, MTmybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone: Nearly 1 Million Visitors in Busiest June Ever

Yellowstone National Park experienced its busiest June on record with nearly a million visitors – placing 2021 on track to beat yearly attendance records. Yellowstone officials released the visitation numbers for June 2021 – and they’re staggering. Once again, post-pandemic tourism fuels the desire to get into the national parks, and the numbers show it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy