HS FOOTBALL: Wasilchak returns to coaching as an assistant at Valley View

One of the all-time leaders in local high school football career victories is returning to the sidelines at his alma mater. Jeff Wasilchak is a member of head coach George Howanitz’s staff at Valley View in an assistant capacity. Wasilchak, who retired from his head coaching position at Lakeland after the 2018 season, played for the Cougars from 1982-84 and was part of the 1982 and 1984 Eastern Conference Class A championship teams.