Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valley View, PA

HS FOOTBALL: Wasilchak returns to coaching as an assistant at Valley View

By JOBY FAWCETT STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the all-time leaders in local high school football career victories is returning to the sidelines at his alma mater. Jeff Wasilchak is a member of head coach George Howanitz’s staff at Valley View in an assistant capacity. Wasilchak, who retired from his head coaching position at Lakeland after the 2018 season, played for the Cougars from 1982-84 and was part of the 1982 and 1984 Eastern Conference Class A championship teams.

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Dallas, PA
City
Valley View, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
Scranton, PA
Sports
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Scranton, PA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware Valley#Coaching#Staten Island#American Football#Cougars#Lions#Chiefs#Liaa#Piaa#Western Wayne#The District 2 Committee#Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy