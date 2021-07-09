Cancel
Construction

Short Of Workers, Employers Are Getting Creative To Entice People Into Construction

By Darian Woods
wlrn.org
 7 days ago

Throughout the U.S., the hills are alive with the clanging sound of rebar and also hammers and really loud drills. House prices have shot up, and it's a fantastic time to be a homebuilder. But Darian Woods and Stacey Vanek Smith from The Indicator report on one big obstacle construction companies face.

Ari Shapiro
