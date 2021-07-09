11160 Olympic Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23235

Adorable Greenfield home, incredible location, super convenient to shopping, local restaurants & Greenfield Elementary. Enjoy the flexibility this quad-level has to offer. The 1st floor offers great entertaining space in the open concept living room & sun-light eat-in area. The kitchen has ceramic tile flooring & prep space island, with additional storage. The upstairs level has 3 bedrooms & a gorgeous updated full hall bath, that has a double vanity, surround tub insert & linen nook. There is 4th bedroom on the 3rd level that can double as a home gym, home office or gaming room. The Basement has many incredible opportunities for additional living space, there is a huge family room with a wood burning fireplace, a 5th bedroom with a full bathroom & a laundry room that has a pedestrian door to the outside patio. You will love all the outdoor space, there is 2 tiered deck that will accommodate all of your family & friends for backyard BBQ's, a huge fenced in yard & a 16 x 20 shed for additional storage. There is so much flex space inside & out, tons of functionality & room to grow. Roof 2021, Water Heater 6 years old & Replacement Windows.