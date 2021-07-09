Four industries forever transformed by the pandemic

What do supermarkets, doctor visits, Disney movies and nightlife have in common? Their business models have been forever changed by the pandemic. Over the course of a single year, how we live, work and play have branched out into unfamiliar territory. It’s clear the long-term effects of COVID-19 across varying industries are only becoming more noticeable as innovative technologies transform our sense of place and experience, as well as create consequential changes in our behaviors and choices.