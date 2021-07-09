Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Four industries forever transformed by the pandemic

By Irma Clark
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 9 days ago

What do supermarkets, doctor visits, Disney movies and nightlife have in common? Their business models have been forever changed by the pandemic. Over the course of a single year, how we live, work and play have branched out into unfamiliar territory. It’s clear the long-term effects of COVID-19 across varying industries are only becoming more noticeable as innovative technologies transform our sense of place and experience, as well as create consequential changes in our behaviors and choices.

grbj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Business
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Retail Industry#West Michigan#Mobile#Devos Place#Telehealth#Blue Cross#Wal Mart#Wayfair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Amazon
News Break
CVS
News Break
Retail
News Break
Walgreens
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...
WorldCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

6 British athletes forced to self-isolate in Tokyo. Six British athletes and two staff members are self-isolating after coming into close contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19 on their flight to Japan, the British Olympic Association said Sunday. All eight tested negative at the airport and are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy