Sox Machine Black Ballcap

In this week’s podcast, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, do a little All-Star Game review, mainly about audio — that being Liam Hendriks’ Aussie freestyling, and the announcers giving credit for the White Sox performance to Tony La Russa instead of the players, which they didn’t do with any other manager and team. That led to Will revealing just how sharp and insightful HOFBP fanboys are when you criticize him on Twitter, which is always good for a laugh.