Rehydrating Hemp Drinks

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOEM recently launched a line of Japanese-inspired cold remedies that includes skin-repairing balms, congestion-clearing menthol creams and hemp drinks. The Rehydrating Drink relies on both trusted remedies and modern solutions, since it offers a blend of vitamins, L-theanine and electrolytes with 10 milligrams of broad-spectrum hemp extract. The calming drink is made with natural ingredients and no artificial sweeteners, and it's ideal for not just times of feeling unwell but also replenishing after a workout, a hot bath, depletion or dehydration.

