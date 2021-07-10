Rehydrating Hemp Drinks
OEM recently launched a line of Japanese-inspired cold remedies that includes skin-repairing balms, congestion-clearing menthol creams and hemp drinks. The Rehydrating Drink relies on both trusted remedies and modern solutions, since it offers a blend of vitamins, L-theanine and electrolytes with 10 milligrams of broad-spectrum hemp extract. The calming drink is made with natural ingredients and no artificial sweeteners, and it's ideal for not just times of feeling unwell but also replenishing after a workout, a hot bath, depletion or dehydration.www.trendhunter.com
