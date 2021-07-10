Cancel
New Bloomfield, MO

Prairie Garden Trust – New Bloomfield’s Hidden Gem

Fulton Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Bloomfield is home to a hidden gem: the Prairie Garden Trust. Also known as PGT, is located at 8945 County Road 431. PGT is a 540-acre nature garden full of native plants, ponds, streams, birds and butterflies where individuals are able to come and enjoy the serenity and beauty that nature has to offer. There’s several different habitats within the property such as Beaver Lake, Lotus Pond, Indigo Prairie, Hillers Creek, The Point, The Savanna and the Visitor Center’s gardens.

