Navajo Nation’s largest casino prepares to reopen to public

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation’s largest casino is preparing to reopen for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Twin Arrows Resort Casino east of Flagstaff has been closed since March 2020. Officials there have scheduled a job fair Saturday ahead of the planned Monday reopening.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez recently signed legislation that allows visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley. The action paved the way for Twin Arrows to reopen.

The casino will have limited hours and a 50% occupancy level to start. Casino and hotel patrons will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked. Smoking won’t be allowed inside, and the buffet won’t be open.

The number of newly reported coronavirus cases on the reservation has remained relatively low. The tribe reported 14 new cases on Friday and one recent death, bringing the totals to 31,081 cases and 1,358 deaths.

Still, tribal leaders have urged residents of the reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah to be cautious, wear masks and get vaccinated.