Toying with dev tools for fun and profit. Out-of-bounds glitches are a common tool for speedrunners to make their runs faster by leaving where the game wants them to be in order to bypass obstacles and sections of the world. A recent Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) run of Cyanide Studio's Styx: Shards of Darkness has a speedrunner not only exploit an out-of-bounds glitch, but play around with developer tools to skip sections of the game.