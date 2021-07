Last week, we talked about Kerwin Walton and the surprising impact he was able to make in his opening season. His three-point shooting effectiveness was unprecedented for a Carolina freshman and a necessity for a team that struggled in that arena. Our next player possesses a similar skill set to Walton and could be poised for a much bigger role this coming season. Thus, to conclude our previews of returning Tar Heels, let’s take a look at Puff Johnson.