CAMBRIDGE — Stephen Scheel claimed his first feature win of the season in victory lane of the Legacy Auto Sales’ 50 lap main event Saturday at Jefferson Speedway. Rookie drivers Laney Osborne and Ryan Weyer paced the field to green as they battled side by side for control. It was Weyer who was able to take the lead. On lap eight, Stephen Scheel would battle side by side with Weyer and Scheel would come out in the lead on lap nine.