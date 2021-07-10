Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 939 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Apache Lake to near Boyce Thompson Arboretum to 8 miles southeast of Superior, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction, Florence, Superior, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Magma, San Tan Valley, Top-Of-The-World, Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Superstition Mountains. * This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 191 and 240. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 29 and 32. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 130 and 150. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH