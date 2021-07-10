Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison; Stanton; Wayne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE...CUMING AND STANTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Nebraska. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for northeastern Nebraska.