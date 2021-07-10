Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

The Watchdog: Here’s why I think Gov. Greg Abbott selfishly didn’t include energy reform for the special session

By Dave Lieber The Dallas Morning News
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSlvG_0askNmlk00

Today, we award Gov. Greg Abbott a new nickname.

When we took the P away from the Public Utility Commission because it doesn’t care about the public, it became the (p)UC.

The R was stripped from hapless grid operator ERCOT because it stands for reliability. Howdy E-COT.

Abbott, I hereby bestow on you, with the powers invested in me to mock, the new nickname of Gov. Oil & Gas.

I do this because I believe Gov. Oil & Gas has traded the safety and security of 29 million Texans in return for campaign donations from his BFFs in the oil and gas industry.

As I first stated in my Wednesday night Watchdog newsletter, I’ve covered politics since 1975, and I’ve seen a lot of stupid stuff. But Gov. O&G’s stubborn decision not to place electricity reform on the Texas Legislature’s current special session agenda strikes me as particularly selfish.

I’ll share my hypothesis of why I believe he did that in a moment. But let’s recap:

Last month, Gov. O&G made a statement that is a front-runner to become his political epitaph: “Bottom line is everything that needed to be done was done to fix the power grid.”

Six days later, on a mildly hot day, we had a grid conservation emergency. E-COT asked us to conserve for much of that week due, in part, to the shutdown of a nuclear power plant after a fire for which the local fire department was not even called. Suspicious.

There’s been no investigation — either in-house or independently — of the February freezeout. Our “leaders” don’t want to know what happened.

Attorney General Ken Paxton — who needs a nickname of his own and I’m taking suggestions — also showed his loyalty is not to us. He has declared that power generator companies are permitted to withhold freezeout documents from public view, despite the state’s open records law.

Abbott thought he could shush his critics with a work-around. Earlier this week, he sent a letter to his puppets at the (p)UC.

He asked the puppets to “improve electric reliability.”

He cited wind and solar facilities that misfire on cloudy, windless days. He wants those companies to pay when they don’t produce enough power. Cue the laughter from the fossil fuel industry.

Abbott wants E-COT to do a better job scheduling when power plants go offline. That’s like asking the Texas Rangers to win 10 games in a row. What are the odds?

I read one quote where Abbott said the Texas grid “is better today than it’s ever been.” I’d say that statement is as dim-witted as a possum, but I don’t want to be unfair to possums.

I promised I would share my guess, and that’s all it is, about why Abbott is doing this. And you already may believe this yourself.

Money.

Former state Public Utility Counsel James Boyle points me to a Texans for Public Justice report that found Gov. O&G, from 2017 to 2020, raised $16 million from “electric power interests.”

A Texas Tribune analysis of donations found that going back 20 years, Abbott received $27 million from energy lobbyists. His current “war chest” is $55 million, a state record, the Tribune reports.

Former U.S. House Speaker Sam Rayburn (long before his name became a toll road) called the energy lobby “the most powerful, dangerous lobby … that has ever been created by any organization in this country.”

What does Abbott do with these millions? He will buy television ads. He has two strong opponents. This is a man who has never faced a GOP primary opponent in his lengthy career.

Let me define strong. Allen West has the most dangerous mouth in state politics. The provocative statements he utters will make great fodder for pro-Abbott TV ads.

Sample Abbott ad: Allen West is running for office. He once called House Speaker Dade Phelan “a Republican political traitor.” He lied about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s push for a gun rights bill. If Allen West hates most Texas Republicans, why does he want to be one?

And Abbott must run ads to counter those placed by millionaire ex-state Sen. Don Huffines. Huffines, in addition to his own political ads, has his family car dealerships’ commercials singing at you morning, noon and night:

From Plano to Denton down to Lewisville, too. Huffines has it. Also in McKinney, we’ll prove it to you. Huffines has it. Service, selection, savings and more. Feel the excitement when you walk through our door. Huffines has it. Huffines has it.

Somebody has to pay for Abbott’s ads to match all those car ads, which now also advertise his opponent.

As for Abbott, is it naive to think that parts of “the most powerful, dangerous lobby” made it clear to the governor that energy was not to be placed on the special session agenda?

In gratitude, his patrons will pay for Abbott ads. Look at his energy hall of fame donors list: Oncor Electric Delivery, Energy Transfer Partners, Hunt Consolidated, TXU, Kinder Morgan, Exelon, NRG, CenterPoint and many others.

Gov. O&G worries about them. The Watchdog worries about all Texans, especially the elderly, the sick and the frail who face the possibility of blackouts on hot summer days. Texans deserve leaders that live by the state’s historic can-do mentality.

That’s why I believe that Gov. O&G has traded the safety and security of 29 million Texans in return for donations to pay for TV ads.

He’s made a Faustian bargain with the devil’s representative. He gets to go on if they call the shots.

As the line in Faust goes, “Two souls live in me, alas, irreconcilable with one another.”

Comments / 0

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Don Huffines
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Sam Rayburn
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerpoint Energy#Texas Legislature#Texas Attorney General#Uc#Ercot#Gov Oil Gas#Texans#The Texas Legislature#The Texas Rangers#Texas Tribune#House#Gop#Pro Abbott Tv#Republicans#Oncor Electric Delivery#Energy Transfer Partners#Hunt Consolidated#Txu#Exelon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Can Texas really arrest House Democrats after flight to D.C.? Yes. Here's why.

What started as a threat from the governor could become a promise. After Texas House Democrats left the state Monday for Washington D.C. to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass their controversial “election integrity” bill, Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview with Austin TV station KVUE, if they don’t show up to vote in Austin, he will have them arrested.
Texas StateNew York Post

Gov. Abbott says Biden, Dems spreading Texas voting bill ‘misinformation’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on President Biden to stop denouncing and spreading “misinformation” about a sweeping election reform bill backed by Lone Star State Republicans. In a video posted Tuesday evening to Twitter, the governor began by remarking on the commander-in-chief previously accusing him of “Neanderthal thinking” for...
Texas StateNewsweek

List of Texas Democrats Who Fled State to Thwart Greg Abbott

At least 50 Democratic state lawmakers fled Texas on Monday in order to deny the legislature the two-thirds quorum required to conduct business, in an effort to prevent Republicans introducing new voting restrictions. There is uncertainty about the exact number of Democratic members of the state's House of Representatives who...
Texas Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Democrats agree that the DC trip has no endgame.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Democrats agree that the DC trip has no endgame. Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and a Democratic Texas state legislator have both stated that the state Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. to prevent state Republicans from adopting a disputed voting bill have no “endgame” plan.
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

House Members Are United; Prepared to Stay Out of Abbott's Special Session

Texas Democrats got a show of support Wednesday while in Washington, D.C. when a group of Texas Senators joined them in the nation's capital. Wednesday is the third day the Texas House members have spent in Washington after leaving Austin Monday to deny a quorum and avoid voting on a controversial elections bill. Texas Senators, meanwhile, continue to pass bills on Gov. Greg Abbott's special session agenda. All are at risk of dying if the Democrats hold out through the duration of the session.
Texas StateDerrick

EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats fled the state. Here's why.

Texas statehouse Democrats fled Monday to Washington to try and block the GOP's sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state. A similar move successfully killed an earlier version of the bill on the last day of the legislative session in late May, and lawmakers are hoping for a repeat during the 30-day special session called by the state's Republican governor, Greg Abbott.
Texas Statethevidorian.com

Governor Abbott statement on Texas House Democrats

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Texas House Democrats abandoned their responsibilities as legislators by breaking quorum and leaving the state: "Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve. As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they…
Texas State939theeagle.com

Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill

(AP) Democrats in the Texas Legislature have bolted for Washington, D.C., to try to stop Republicans from enacting new voting restrictions. They say they’re ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws. Private planes carrying more than 50 Democratic Texas lawmakers took off from an airport in Austin on Monday and landed at Dulles Airport in suburban Washington later that evening.
Healththehendersonnews.com

Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for July

Governor Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $262 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Thank you to HHSC for continuing to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy