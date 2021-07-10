Zac Brown Band & Sam Hunt To Play Welcome Back STL Concert

The legendary Eagles and the dynamic Zac Brown Band, both Grammy Award-winning bands, will perform at the 10th anniversary of the Greenwich Town Party, rescheduled for Sunday, September 5 at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park, the non-profit organization announced today. After a challenging year, concerts and festivals are back in action and a welcome opportunity for the community to once again come together, traditionally the hallmark of the annual event. This year’s party, more than any other, will bring some much-needed, masterful music, restorative energy and sheer enjoyment to friends and neighbors in Greenwich. GTP fan favorites, the legendary New Orleans-based Preservation Hall Jazz Band, will also take the stage with their high-octane brand of funk, along with celebrated pop-country singer/songwriter Caroline Jones.