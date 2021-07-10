Cancel
Cleveland Heights, OH

Uber Eats driver robbed of her car in residential driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Euclid Heights Boulevard. At 6:40 p.m. July 7, officers responded to a report of a car stolen at gunpoint. A woman delivering food for Uber Eats told police that she had just dropped off food at a home and was walking in the home’s driveway back to her car when two males, both described as tall, thin and about 20 years old, ran toward her.

