Uber Eats driver robbed of her car in residential driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Suspicious vehicle, Retriever Run:. A man standing in his front yard 7:43 p.m. June 30 saw a car drive off the road and through his yard. He was able to photograph the vehicle and plate and made eye contact with the female driver who then went back on the road without stopping. She left ruts in the yard and ran over his paver stones. An officer identified the suspect and visited her Spring Valley home. There he found the vehicle covered in mud from the man’s lawn. She said she went out for a ride but did not recall driving off the road. She agreed to speak with the homeowner about the matter.