Uber Eats driver robbed of her car in residential driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Euclid Heights Boulevard. At 6:40 p.m. July 7, officers responded to a report of a car stolen at gunpoint. A woman delivering food for Uber Eats told police that she had just dropped off food at a home and was walking in the home’s driveway back to her car when two males, both described as tall, thin and about 20 years old, ran toward her.www.cleveland.com
