Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Exclusive: Anchorage Sees Passenger Opportunities As A Connecting Hub

By Jay Singh
simpleflying.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) does not typically come to mind when one thinks about a connecting hub. While it is a lifeline for connecting smaller Alaskan communities to the rest of the world and is one of the largest cargo hubs in the world, the airport is now turning its sights on passenger operations. In particular, Jim Szczesniak, the Airport Manager at Anchorage, sees potential for the airport to serve as a connecting, scissor-style passenger hub.

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt Airport#Anc#Alaskan#Nome#Dot#North American#Boeing#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Alaska Airlines"
Country
India
News Break
Airbus
Place
Dubai
Place
Sydney
Related
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

The Curious Case Of The Diaper Disposed On A United Airlines Flight

In a bizarre turn of events, reports have emerged that a United passenger has been placed on the airline’s no-fly list for disposing of a diaper in an aircraft’s bathroom. The incident occurred on a United Express flight operated by Mesa Airlines from Montana to Texas. Reports of a biohazard.
TravelTravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Puts Fall Flights on Sale

Southwest Airlines has launched a three-day sale featuring flights from as low as $39 one-way. Travelers can book the discounted seats for fall travel now through Thursday, July 15 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Sale fares are available on Tuesday and Wednesday travel within the continental U.S. from August 17 through...
Alaska StatePosted by
BoardingArea

Alaska and United Airlines Offer $99 Flight to Hawaii

Alaska and United Airlines Offer $99 Flight to Hawaii. Now that Hawaii has loosened some of the requirements for visitors, you might be planning your next trip to the islands. To help you get there, Alaska and United Airlines have launched new fares sales with prices as low as $99 one-way, or $198 round-trip.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Air India announces additional flights between India and US

Air India has announced additional flights on sectors between India and the US. The flag carrier of India will operate flights between New Delhi and Chicago on July 24 and July 31, 2021. Bookings can be done through the airline’s website, booking offices, call centre and authorised travel agents. The...
Posted by
Abdi Isaaq

MSP Airport sees passenger increase as summer travel demand rises

ST. PAUL, MN — Passenger traffic at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, or MSP, continues to rise due to high national travel demand this summer. In recent weeks, MSP has reached new pandemic-era passenger activity milestones, culminating in the airport’s busiest days in the last 16 months. For the first time since the pandemic began, more than 30,000 passengers were inspected by MSP security checkpoints in a single day in early June. This figure has already been exceeded six times in the last month. In the run-up to the summer travel season, MSP saw over two million total passengers in May.
Nashville Post

Nashville International Airport sees record passenger numbers

Nashville International Airport announced Friday record passenger volume in recent months — with the increases having vaulted BNA into the top 25 busiest airports in the United States. According to a release, the average number of screened departures has topped 25,000 per day, higher than the 2019 pre-pandemic high average...
kgns.tv

Local airport to see a rush of passengers during July 4th weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a slow down due to COVID-19, air travel is picking up this summer, especially with the holiday weekend approaching. Airport officials say summer is one of the busiest times for travel. This 4th of July weekend, the Laredo International Airport expects to see a rush,...
simpleflying.com

Exclusive: Anchorage Sees The Potential For Nonstop Asian Flights

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is already known as a global airport. That reputation comes from the carrier’s known position as a cargo hub for flights running between Asia and North America. With a firm cargo position under its belt, the airport is now looking at the potential for expanded international tourism. In an exclusive interview with Jim Szczesniak, the Airport Manager at ANC, he describes how he believes Anchorage can grow its international portfolio.
Public Healthsimpleflying.com

USA-Canada: The Second Busiest International Market Pre-COVID

In normal times, the US to Canada is the world’s second-largest international market. It had a whopping 39.6 million seats in 2019 – 108,000 a day. With leisure travel currently banned and the reopening date of July 21st likely to be pushed back again, we look at the October-December period. Some 182 non-stop routes across 10 airlines are scheduled, rising to 193 if Flair’s recent additions (which aren’t yet bookable) are included.
simpleflying.com

Breeze Airways Wants International Flights: What Might We See?

International routes are coming to Breeze Airways, potentially this year. The new entrant, whose first commercial flight took off nearly two months ago, has put out a request for proposals to airports for service to the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, and Western Europe. We delve into what may happen. Breeze’s...
Lifestyleairlinegeeks.com

Swiss Air Lines Becomes First Swiss Airline to Fly With Sustainable Fuel

Air travel has become much more significant than before, bringing socio-economic benefits for numerous countries worldwide by connecting both people and cargo. The aviation industry certainly brought forth convenience and profits and is only bound to continue expanding. However, flying has its environmental price with carbon dioxide emissions and noise...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Avelo Airlines Launches A New Route From The Greater Bay Area

US startup carrier Avelo has announced another route from the Greater Bay Area. Avelo will begin flying from Greater Bay Area/Sonoma County Airport to Las Vegas from 16th September onwards. Routes between the two states are some of the busiest, and Avelo is hoping to break in with its low prices and direct connectivity.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

A Look Into IndiGo’s Huge International Expansion Plans

Before the pandemic banned most international travel, Indian low-cost giant IndiGo was in the midst of a huge expansion. In 2019, half of all new routes were international, with new continents joining the network. However, despite the last year of restrictions, IndiGo is keen to add some more new international routes as soon as it can. Here’s a look inside the airline’s ambitious plans for an international expansion.
Japancruiseindustrynews.com

Silversea Opens Pre-Sale for 2024 World Cruise

Silversea Cruises has opened what it said was an exclusive pre-sale on its 2024 word cruise, entitled Far East-West. Silversea said it was responding to a burgeoning demand for extended voyages. The new 132-day cruise sails to many ports in the Pacific Ocean, according to the company. In total, guests...
Industryfreightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Aviation begins; air cargo follows quickly (Part 1)

Orville and Wilbur Wright flew their airplane for the first time on December 17, 1903. Since then air travel has revolutionized the world in countless ways. When airplanes first took to the skies, the mere idea of an airplane (or aeroplanes as they were known then) was astounding. Man had wanted to fly for thousands of years, but now it was a reality. But less than 118 years ago, the concept seemed unbelievable. Now, airplanes enable quick travel for millions daily around the globe; and millions of packages are shipped by air freight every day. In addition, advancements in aircraft led to the development of rockets and the beginnings of man’s exploration of space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy