Exclusive: Anchorage Sees Passenger Opportunities As A Connecting Hub

Orville and Wilbur Wright flew their airplane for the first time on December 17, 1903. Since then air travel has revolutionized the world in countless ways. When airplanes first took to the skies, the mere idea of an airplane (or aeroplanes as they were known then) was astounding. Man had wanted to fly for thousands of years, but now it was a reality. But less than 118 years ago, the concept seemed unbelievable. Now, airplanes enable quick travel for millions daily around the globe; and millions of packages are shipped by air freight every day. In addition, advancements in aircraft led to the development of rockets and the beginnings of man’s exploration of space.