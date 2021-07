Kuemper will head into the post season on Wednesday feeling really good having knocked off Denson Schleswig for the second time this season. The Knights came on strong as the game went on, tying the game in the 3rd inning when Kyndal Hilgenberg walked and scored on a double from Kenzie Schon. Kuemper took the lead for good in the 4th inning when Kenadee Loew doubled, Kamryn Venner singled, Melinda Schaefer and Kyndal Hilgenberg walked. Loew scored on a passed ball to put them up 3-2 and then Schaefer and Hilgenberg scored on a Sac Fly by Hailey Ostrander and Jordan Schwabe reaching on an error. Kuemper added 3 more runs in the 5th with Hailey Ostrander picked up an RBI.