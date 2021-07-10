Keeping Officers in Schools
We were pleased to see that Ohio County Schools officials did not wait until six months into the upcoming school year to ink a new deal with the Ohio County Commission for sheriff’s deputies to serve as prevention resource officers. What transpired earlier this year, when Sheriff Tom Howard pulled his deputies out of school for a day over not having a contract, obviously served as a stark reminder that students always need to come first.www.theintelligencer.net
Comments / 0