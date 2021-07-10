Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

Opinion: Private workforce losses show Montgomery County’s economic decline

By Jacob Sesker
bethesdamagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County’s long economic decline is accelerating, and if residents and businesses aren’t alarmed yet, they should be. In spite of having an educated workforce, proximity to the nation’s capital, and several large private employers, the county’s value proposition to businesses in the market for new locations or considering expansions is not helping the county to grow or maintain its share of regional jobs in industries and occupations that pay high wages.

Related
House Rentbethesdamagazine.com

Bill proposes extending rent relief by delaying increases, late fees

The County Council is considering a bill to further limit rent increases, and prevent landlords from charging late fees through the middle of 2022. Council Member Will Jawando proposed the bill, which keeps those provisions in place for one year after Maryland’s state of emergency ends. Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration had said many emergency mandates and restrictions would end July 1, but the bill would actually apply through at least Aug. 12, 2022, as the governor renewed the “declaration of the state of emergency and existence of catastrophic health emergency” for one month on July 12.
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Even with high vaccination rates in area, some populations are still vulnerable to virus

County Executive Marc Elrich and county health officials say they’re concerned about the spread of strains of the coronavirus, notably the Delta variant. According to data provided by the county’s health department, the number of cases of coronavirus variants has been slowly increasing in the community in recent weeks and months. As of July 9, there were 432 variant cases, with 374 of those being the U.K. variant and 13 being the Delta variant.
EconomyKeene Sentinel

State’s workforce shortage shows no signs of abating

The early end of generous federal unemployment benefits was supposed to mitigate hiring challenges. It hasn’t, or at least not much. “We’re hiring” signs still hang everywhere, nearly a month after Gov. Chris Sununu ended all unemployment benefits for nearly 9,600 people and reduced them by $300 a week for others.
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County will resume parking citation late fees

Montgomery County will resume parking citation late fees. Montgomery County is reminding drivers that late fees for parking tickets will be collected again soon. The county’s transportation department said collection will start Aug. 1. [WTOP]. Council introduces Medicare for all resolution. The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday introduced a resolution...
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Some council members hope for final vote on Thrive Montgomery by year’s end

Members of a County Council committee on Wednesday said they hope the full council votes on whether to approve Thrive Montgomery 2050 by the end of 2021. Thrive Montgomery 2050 is the county’s proposed update to the Wedges and Corridors Plan, which originated in the 1960s and was last updated in 1993. The Wedges and Corridors plan included how growth should occur along major road corridors in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Now, with how much the region has grown, Thrive Montgomery focuses on just Montgomery County.
Montgomery County, MDlocaldvm.com

Montgomery Co. vote on 5G zoning reforms placed on hold

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A plan to vote on 5G zoning reforms in Montgomery County was placed on hold on Tuesday. The council was expected to vote on 4 and 5G wireless towers, which are expected to be placed around different neighborhoods around the county. ZTA 1907 is a zoning amendment that facilitates infrastructure for 5G wireless services, however, some residents are not happy with the distance between their homes to where the devices are installed.
Montgomery County, TXyourconroenews.com

Montgomery County's pick-your-own farms see booming business

It’s been a growing season like no other for farmers at Montgomery County’s pick-your-own farms. A combination of the freeze, the wet spring and summer and less than stellar crop in 2020 have produced unprecedented bounties at the local farms. The Moorhead Blueberry Farm and The Sanctuary Blueberry Farm specialize...
Annapolis, MDdbknews.com

Unemployment benefits can’t end with the pandemic

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks at a coronavirus press conference in Annapolis, Md. on March 12, 2020. (Matt McDonald/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Unemployment generally isn’t a voluntary choice. According to the United States Department of Labor, a person is classified as unemployed if...
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services Receives Five Achievement Awards from National Association of Counties

Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) has received five 2021 National Association of Counties (NACo) achievement awards in the categories of Civic Education and Public Information, Risk and Emergency Management, Information Technology and Community and Economic Development. ABS is the alcohol wholesaler of beer, wine, and spirits for...
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Hogan, county leaders spar over I-270 project

Some of Montgomery County’s elected officials are hoping for a compromise with Gov. Larry Hogan administration involving a plan to widen I-270 to reduce traffic congestion. But in recent weeks, Hogan and political allies have targeted Montgomery County officials in pointed statements and ads, urging the public to blame the county for blocking progress on traffic improvements.
Independence County, ARGuard Online

Economic outlook bright for county

Independence County is ranked among the top tier of counties in the state when it comes economic development according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. The commission just released an annual ranking of each of the state’s 75 counties according to four economic variables. Those variables are poverty rate, population growth, per capita income and the unemployment rate.
Montgomery County, IAkmaland.com

Montgomery County board hears IT company's pitch

(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials continue to explore options for information technology services at the courthouse and other facilities. Max Elg, vice president of operations for Solutions Information Technology Services of Spencer, outlined his company's services to the county's board of supervisors at its regular meeting Tuesday morning. Board members are considering contracting with the company to handle services in the wake of last month's resignation of Ryan Ernst as IT director. Company officials recently conducted an audit of the county's tech prior to the presentation. Elg says one of the problems detected is that the county will run out of server space within a year.
Bethesda, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Approval expected for pandemic-related changes to Bethesda development

The Montgomery County Planning Board this month is expected to approve changes to a development on Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda. In June, developer JLB Realty LLC filed paperwork with the Planning Department, seeking approval to modify its plan to include up to 73 “live/work” units, which provide formal work spaces in the residences.
Economymarylandmatters.org

Enhanced Federal Unemployment Benefits Will Continue Until At Least August

Editor’s Note: A preliminary injunction was issued in this case on Tuesday morning. After over a week of fast-paced legal activity and a spate of court orders to block Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) from cutting off expanded federal unemployment benefits early, Maryland Secretary of Labor Tiffany P. Robinson disclosed that federal benefits will continue until at least August.

