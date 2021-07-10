Opinion: Private workforce losses show Montgomery County’s economic decline

The County Council is considering a bill to further limit rent increases, and prevent landlords from charging late fees through the middle of 2022. Council Member Will Jawando proposed the bill, which keeps those provisions in place for one year after Maryland’s state of emergency ends. Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration had said many emergency mandates and restrictions would end July 1, but the bill would actually apply through at least Aug. 12, 2022, as the governor renewed the “declaration of the state of emergency and existence of catastrophic health emergency” for one month on July 12.