Bridge Tavern Tuning Up To Be A Beacon For Wheeling Music Scene

WHEELING — Starting tonight, there will be no doubt that live music will be available at the Bridge Tavern and Grill. Call it a big, bright, neon sign from above. Workers were putting the finishing touches on a giant guitar-shaped sign that now hangs above the tavern at the corner of Main and 10th streets in downtown Wheeling. That sign, modeled after a Gibson Les Paul, lets patrons know they’ll be able to enjoy live acts from the world of bluegrass, honky tonk and old-school country, genres the owners love.