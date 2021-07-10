Cancel
Wheeling, WV

Bridge Tavern Tuning Up To Be A Beacon For Wheeling Music Scene

Intelligencer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING — Starting tonight, there will be no doubt that live music will be available at the Bridge Tavern and Grill. Call it a big, bright, neon sign from above. Workers were putting the finishing touches on a giant guitar-shaped sign that now hangs above the tavern at the corner of Main and 10th streets in downtown Wheeling. That sign, modeled after a Gibson Les Paul, lets patrons know they’ll be able to enjoy live acts from the world of bluegrass, honky tonk and old-school country, genres the owners love.

Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

