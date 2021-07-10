Ohio County Now Texting Prospective Jurors

WHEELING — Ohio County is now texting prospective jurors to tell them when an upcoming trial has been settled or canceled. County residents are familiar with the established jury call-out procedure from the Ohio County Circuit Clerk’s Office. They receive a postcard telling them a date they could be called to jury duty, and instructing them to call the office after 6 p.m. the night before to confirm whether the trial still will happen as scheduled. When they call they hear a recorded voice telling them whether or not they should report to court.