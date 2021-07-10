Weirton Man Wanted For Attempted Homicide
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A West Virginia man is wanted on attempted homicide and related charges stemming from the shooting early Wednesday of his ex-girlfriend in Canonsburg. District Judge James Saieva Jr. signed a warrant Thursday for the arrest of the suspect, Reginald Edward Quick, 48, of Weirton, court records show.Police learned the victim, Patricia Purvey, had been shot once in the back after being called to Canonsburg Hospital.www.theintelligencer.net
