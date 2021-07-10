Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Wheeling-Ohio County Airport
WHEELING — A private plane experiencing electrical failure was able to make a safe landing in Ohio County Friday. Ohio County Emergency Management Agency Director Lou Vargo said a woman was flying the private plane home to New Jersey following a business trip to Cincinnati when she experienced electrical failure. The woman notified the regional Cleveland Air Route Traffic Control Center of her issues and location, and she was diverted to the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport, Vargo said.www.theintelligencer.net
