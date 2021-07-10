Interim county manager leaving post

Glynn County’s chief financial officer and its county attorney could have additional responsibilities on a temporary basis in the coming weeks.

Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs has submitted her resignation, effective July 23, to accept the assistant county administrator’s job in Bryan County.

It will leave a temporary leadership void until Jeff Chapman is appointed by county commissioners at the July 15 meeting, assuming that happens, and he transitions from tax commissioner to his new job.

Chapman estimated that transition will likely take several weeks and include helping his court-appointed replacement make the transition.

The county manager’s job has been open since the commission released Alan Ours from his contract at the end of March. Ours had announced his plan to retire in August when the commission terminated him.

When Downs leaves, the county CFO and attorney will share any duties needed until Chapman or a new county manager is appointed.

Downs said she wasn't actively looking for another job, but Bryan County requested that the Mercer Group, who was conducting the job search for Bryan, reach out to Downs and ask her to apply for the post. Downs applied and was chosen for the position.

Downs said she accepted the post because her husband works in the Savannah area and has commuted daily from the Golden Isles the past four years.

The county seat of Bryan County is Pembroke, 35 miles east of Savannah.

“I wasn’t looking and wasn’t submitting resumes anywhere,” she said. “It just kinda fell in my lap.”

She said opportunities for someone in her profession to live where he or she wants “don’t come available every day.”

Ours hired Downs in December 2014 as a public information officer and management analyst.

The decision to accept the job offer was easy, but it was also difficult, she said.

“It’s a little bittersweet because I was born in Glynn County,” she said. “I’m a Glynn Academy graduate and my parents live here. The main factor was me being closer to my husband’s job.”

The 2010 census put the population of Bryan County at just over 30,000.