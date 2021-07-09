Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

The NPR Politics Podcast

NPR
 7 days ago

BRENNA: This is Brenna (ph) in Connecticut, and I just filed for unemployment for the very last time. After 352 long days on furlough, I finally start back at work tomorrow. This podcast was recorded at... TAMARA KEITH, HOST:. 11:09 a.m. on Friday, July 9. BRENNA: Things may have changed...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamara Keith
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Carrie Johnson
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Pentagon#State Legislatures#Npr Politics Podcast#Teeter Board#Folies Bergere#The White House#Americans#Al Qaeda#Afghan#Special#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WNBA
Related
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: ‘A pandemic of the unvaccinated’

A BIG D.C. MEDIA MOVE: Variety’s Brian Steinberg got the scoop on Kasie Hunt’s departure from NBC: “CNN has snatched Kasie Hunt, the Capitol Hill correspondent long viewed as a rising star at NBC News, as part of an aggressive bid to push the WarnerMedia cable-news outlet into the new frontier of streaming video. …
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Who is Behind the Internet's Hatred of Joe Biden? | Opinion

Since early 2020, one could click on any Joe Biden-related YouTube video and see a flood of negativity. Almost all videos about Biden have a like/dislike ratio which consists overwhelmingly of dislikes and comment sections riddled with conspiracy theories, hate and an overwhelming sense of dissatisfaction with the president. Throughout...
POTUSNPR

Consider This from NPR

The U.S. continues to pull out of Afghanistan - and fast. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRES JOE BIDEN: Our military commanders advised me that once I made the decision to end the war, we needed to move swiftly to conduct the main elements of the drawdown. And in this context, speed is safety.
POTUSNPR

NPR's History Podcast 'Throughline' Explains The Influence Of Neoliberalism

For over 40 years, one of the biggest influences on U.S. politics has been the ideology known as neoliberalism, which has reshaped the relationships that ordinary Americans have to their government. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. For more than 40 years, one of the biggest influences on American politics has been...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

The Biden-Garland chronicles

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. On the anniversary of the murder of GEORGE FLOYD this past May, President JOE BIDEN wanted...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
POTUSNPR

Hunter Biden's Paintings Are Going On Sale, Drawing Critics Of Art And Ethics

We have an update now on the art career of Hunter Biden. The president's son made news for his consulting work for a Ukrainian gas company years ago. He was criticized for other business arrangements that appeared to capitalize on the Biden name. Now, what is the proper value of a painting signed Biden? Here's NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Is Speaking to an America That Doesn’t Exist

Joe Biden is not known as a fiery orator, but the president was riled up yesterday. Biden spoke in Philadelphia about voting rights, calling a current round of state laws and bills, plus rhetoric emanating from Donald Trump and others, “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” The president defended the 2020 election, celebrating the record voter turnout, praising election officials who made sure voting was smooth, and rebutting attacks lodged by Trump and his aides, who have baselessly claimed that the election was stolen or marred by fraud. “No other election has ever been held under such scrutiny, such high standards,” Biden said. “The big lie is just that: a big lie.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy