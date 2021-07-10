CCGA student wins 2021 Best-Strategy Invitational

Jabe Harris, a senior at College of Coastal Georgia, won the global Best-Strategy Invitational competition. Provided photo

A senior at College of Coastal Georgia recently earned the title of Grand Champion of the 2021 Best-Strategy Invitational, hosted by GLO-BUS, a global strategic management simulation.

Jabe Harris, 33, is a business major at the college with a concentration in marking and a minor in communications. He credits his capstone strategic management class, taught by Dr. Bill Garlen at the college, as a defining moment in his academic career.

The strategic management class uses the GLO-BUS simulation as the course curriculum.

“This class is our capstone class for the business degree. It’s not a class where you go and get a lecture and have a book and study for a test,” said Harris, a native of St. Marys who served in the United States Air Force as a medic from 2006 to 2010. “It’s more like a review of everything from all your business classes into one.”

Garlen serves as director of business innovation development and is an assistant professor of management in the School of Business and Public Management.

GLO-BUS is a completely online exercise through which teams of students run a digital camera company in head-to-head competition against companies run by other class members, Garlen said. Company operations parallel those of actual digital companies.

Students act as company co-managers and make decisions relating to research and development, camera performance, production operations, pricing, finance and more. GLO-BUS is used globally in 22 countries by around 317 business schools.

Each week, students worked together in their companies to craft and execute a competitive strategy.

Harris’ company produced action cameras, such as GoPro and drones. He and his co-managers worked together to decide how expensive the cameras would be, the quality of the camera, editing capabilities and other camera functions.

“What you’re trying to do is produce the highest quality camera for the lowest cost, but there are many different ways to do that,” he said.

Any student-team that finished in first place in the simulation conducted at their school, college or university globally received an invitation to participate in the Best-Strategy Invitational (BSI). Seven seniors finished the GLO-BUS course in first place, Garlen said, including Harris, who worked hard throughout the spring semester to score high enough to get an invitation. Harris placed in the top 100 performances at one time during the simulation.

“I wanted to win,” Harris said. “There are a few things in this world that I feel confident about, and going into that was one of them.”

Harris also viewed the BSI as an opportunity to draw attention to the college.

“This is a global competition,” he said. “There were people in my industry from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, the University of Maryland, and one person from a $70,000 tuition school in Britain, and here we are in southeast Georgia. I wanted to put us on the map.”

The competition took place daily for two weeks, during which Harris had less than 24 hours to make his business decisions.

As he progressed through the competition, he jumped from last place to fourth, then to second, and ended in first place, becoming the Grand Champion.

“I went from worst to first,” he said. “It definitely was a huge moment of self-recognition. It really pumped me up and gave me confidence. Some of the people that I was going against attend some of the nicest schools in the world, where prestigious people teach them. It’s humbling at first, and it’s a reality check that you don’t have to be in the biggest place to do something big. We can still perform down here. That’s a big confidence booster.”