Fire consumes home of Brunswick Police officer

Buy Now A house on Whitlock Street was gutted by a fire Thursday night. Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

After her two children alerted their mom to a fire Thursday night, a woman who has made it her career to serve and protect the public now finds herself in need of assistance from the community.

While Brunswick Police Officer Shaniqua Wright and her children were able to escape the fire, the flames rose quickly inside their home on Whitlock Street in Glynn County, county fire officials said.

Firefighters from the county’s nearby Ballard station responded within minutes of the 8:53 p.m. fire and promptly extinguished the flames, said Glynn County Fire-Rescue Lt. Robbie Payne.

The fire consumed the front of the house and the front porch, rendering the residence unlivable, Payne said.

Wright and her 8-year-old son and her 6-year-old daughter lost their possessions in the fire.

“They lost everything,” Payne said.

Added Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith: “Nothing in the house was salvageable. The entire household contents were destroyed.”

In response, fellow Brunswick police officer Meredith Tolley has started a GoFundMe page to assist Wright with getting back on her feet. As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe page (https://gofund.me/7c84438a) had raised $1,370.

Wright has served the Brunswick Police Department for nearly three years, Smith said. She patrols the properties managed by the Brunswick Housing Authority, where Wright has gained a reputation for enforcing the law with compassion and an understanding of the needs and concerns of the folks who reside there.

“She is an asset to our department,” Smith said. “The people all know her and respect her. She’s always there to assist the residents.”

Wright and her boyfriend were in the rear of the home Thursday when her two children ran to her to report the fire, Smith said. The two adults led the youngsters outside to safety, after which the flames continued to grow.

Payne said the fire appears to have started near a couch.

The fire-rescue department is still investigating and a cause has not been established.

“There was heavy fire showing from the front of the residence and it was quickly spreading to the porch when we arrived on scene,” Payne said. “We deployed some (water) lines and knocked it down.

“The fire was under control in just a few minutes. The fire did not extend past the front living room and the porch, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout. They’re definitely going to need a lot of help.”