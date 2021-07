Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) reported today preliminary RevPAR of approximately $91.27 for June 2021, representing an approximate increase of 256% versus June 2020 and a decline of 37% versus June 2019. This compares to RevPAR of $75.66 for May 2021, representing an approximate increase of 414% versus May 2020 and a decline of 47% versus May 2019, and RevPAR of $67.52 for April 2021, representing an approximate increase of 624% versus April 2020 and a decline of 53% versus April 2019. The Company expects to report RevPAR for all hotels in the portfolio increased approximately 372% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020, and decreased approximately 46% compared to the second quarter of 2019.