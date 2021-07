Netherlands-based start-up Oceans of Energy has unveiled a few details of the first 18 months of operation of its 8.5 kW off-shore pilot PV project in the North Sea. “It has weathered all the storms since November 2019, and these were many!” the company's CEO and founder, Allard Van Hoeken, told pv magazine. “Including the storms named Ciara, Dennis, Bella, Evert.” The installation had to deal with waves as high as 10 meters, wind speeds of up to 62 knots, and tidal currents of up to 4 knots.