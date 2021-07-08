How Does Your Garden Grow: Just Keep Watering, Just Keep Watering

"Into the thick of it!" If you've heard the song on social media, I'm sure you were singing along. Either that or some chanting of, "just keep swimming" from Finding Nemo. I find myself having to push these days to complete twice a day watering. As the plants get bigger, the amount goes up and I have yet to settle on a system that doesn't involve a hose, watering can and hiking around the yard, refill after refill after refill.