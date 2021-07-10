Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Platte, Saunders, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Platte; Saunders; Stanton The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cuming County in northeastern Nebraska Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Southeastern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska Dodge County in east central Nebraska Central Butler County in east central Nebraska Northwestern Saunders County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1140 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Snyder to 5 miles northwest of Schuyler, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Snyder around 1145 PM CDT. Scribner around 1150 PM CDT. Hooper around 1200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Nickerson, Prague, Fremont, Weston and Wahoo. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH