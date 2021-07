The snowmobile racing world lost another one of its fearless pioneers and innovators this week with the passing of Dale Cormican of Mentor, Minnesota, at the age of 77. Cormican would race and build anything with a track and skis. He was a two-time winner of the old-school International 500 Winnipeg to St. Paul cross-country race, claiming victory in 1968 and then repeating in 1969, both times on an Arctic Cat. He was also famously piloted the turbine-powered Boss Cat to a then world speed record of 125.87 mph in 1000 feet in 1971 but was later in the next-generation Boss Cat sled when it exploded in Boonville, New York, in 1972.