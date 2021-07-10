Josephine Aurelia (Hoff) McMillan, 88, of Greenwood, passed away July 6, 2021. She was born January 24, 1933 in Indianapolis to the late John E. and Mary Agnes Hoff. Josephine was a 1950 graduate of George Washington High School. She was employed with P.R. Mallory & Co. from 1950 until 1958. Josephine married Clarence “Mick” McMillan September 1, 1956 and he preceded her in death August 5, 2012. After leaving P.R. Mallory she worked tirelessly as a wife, mother and homemaker for the rest of her life.