Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, IN

Josephine Aurelia (Hoff) McMillan

By Staff Reports
dailyjournal.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosephine Aurelia (Hoff) McMillan, 88, of Greenwood, passed away July 6, 2021. She was born January 24, 1933 in Indianapolis to the late John E. and Mary Agnes Hoff. Josephine was a 1950 graduate of George Washington High School. She was employed with P.R. Mallory & Co. from 1950 until 1958. Josephine married Clarence “Mick” McMillan September 1, 1956 and he preceded her in death August 5, 2012. After leaving P.R. Mallory she worked tirelessly as a wife, mother and homemaker for the rest of her life.

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Gary, IN
City
Greenwood, IN
Greenwood, IN
Obituaries
Indianapolis, IN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P R Mallory Co#Franciscan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Science
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy