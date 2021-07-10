Leeds Historical Society to offer summer walks

LEEDS — Leeds Historical Society plans to offer weekend chances to get out and explore the following locations of historical note. Because of the generosity of the Maurer family, members are able to get out on one of the peat bogs of Leeds through private access. While some have thought the best thing to do with such a feature is to drain it and sell the peat as fuel, none of those schemes ever came to fruition. Jeri Maurer plans share a variety of stories related to it, and show off pitcher plants, rhodora, and others that might be in bloom. The Maurer’s address is 886 Route 106. Coming south on 106 from Leeds Center; their driveway is the first one on the right after the 90-degree turn to Quaker Ridge Road.