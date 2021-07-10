Op-ed: For West Virginia, climate action is a matter of faith
This past year challenged West Virginia in unforeseeable ways. Our faith has been tried and tested by not one, but four converging crises: the public health crisis, economic recession, racial inequalities, and the climate crisis. As the nation hoped and prayed for a better future, it was the wisdom and guidance of our faith, spiritual, and religious advisors that guided so many of us forward. These faith leaders include the United Methodist Women of the West Virginia Conference, who support women, youth and children and create a supportive fellowship to help them develop as whole persons.www.newsandsentinel.com
