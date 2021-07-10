Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Op-ed: For West Virginia, climate action is a matter of faith

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past year challenged West Virginia in unforeseeable ways. Our faith has been tried and tested by not one, but four converging crises: the public health crisis, economic recession, racial inequalities, and the climate crisis. As the nation hoped and prayed for a better future, it was the wisdom and guidance of our faith, spiritual, and religious advisors that guided so many of us forward. These faith leaders include the United Methodist Women of the West Virginia Conference, who support women, youth and children and create a supportive fellowship to help them develop as whole persons.

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of West Virginia#Climate Action#Social Action#Disaster Relief Team#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden to nominate former West Virginia health commissioner as drug czar

President Biden will nominate former West Virginia health commissioner Dr. Rahul Gupta to be the administration's drug czar, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: If confirmed, Gupta will be the first physician to lead the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy as the nation grapples with surging deaths from drug overdoses.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Climate proposals in Democrats' budget deal "disturbing," Manchin says

After meeting Wednesday with President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats, swing-vote West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin couldn't say if he would support his party's $3.5 trillion budget outline. Manchin said he was "very, very disturbed" by proposed climate provisions in the plan that aim to sharply reduce the use...
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia Gov. Justice touts new vaccine milestone

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday lauded the state's vaccination efforts in light of a new milestone reached: more than 1 million West Virginians have now received at least one vaccine dose. During his COVID-19 press briefing, the governor also celebrated the percentages of subsets of...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Can Texas really arrest House Democrats after flight to D.C.? Yes. Here's why.

What started as a threat from the governor could become a promise. After Texas House Democrats left the state Monday for Washington D.C. to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass their controversial “election integrity” bill, Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview with Austin TV station KVUE, if they don’t show up to vote in Austin, he will have them arrested.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Annapolis, MDdbknews.com

Unemployment benefits can’t end with the pandemic

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks at a coronavirus press conference in Annapolis, Md. on March 12, 2020. (Matt McDonald/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Unemployment generally isn’t a voluntary choice. According to the United States Department of Labor, a person is classified as unemployed if...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

What Is in the $3.5 Trillion Infrastructure Deal?

Democratic members of the Senate's budget committee announced an agreement on Tuesday to spend $3.5 trillion for Biden's prioritized infrastructure plan, a deal that will fund efforts for climate change and healthcare, among others. The budget intends to fulfill President Biden's $4 trillion proposal, and while details have yet to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Is Speaking to an America That Doesn’t Exist

Joe Biden is not known as a fiery orator, but the president was riled up yesterday. Biden spoke in Philadelphia about voting rights, calling a current round of state laws and bills, plus rhetoric emanating from Donald Trump and others, “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” The president defended the 2020 election, celebrating the record voter turnout, praising election officials who made sure voting was smooth, and rebutting attacks lodged by Trump and his aides, who have baselessly claimed that the election was stolen or marred by fraud. “No other election has ever been held under such scrutiny, such high standards,” Biden said. “The big lie is just that: a big lie.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy