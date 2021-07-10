201 Help Wanted

Wanted: someone to to haul a crew to work 3 to 4 days a week. Paying Cash. 814- 853- 6601. Controlled Molding is seeking a candidate for the position of Tool Room Technician. Candidate will be required/trained to assemble and disassemble molds using hand tools, move molds by operating a crane and fork lift, clean molds and components, debug problems, and perform some light machinist work all under supervision. Candidate will work 8am to 4:30pm with some overtime as the workload dictates, work environment is very clean and climate controlled. A candidate who possesses good mechanical aptitude, attention to detail, and is methodical will thrive in this position. We will consider all levels of experience and compensate accordingly.