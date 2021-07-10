Cancel
Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge ready to cause a 'racquet' again

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. — For those gearing up for the US Open, how about playing for one hundred grand right in our own backyard?. We’re a month away from some of the biggest names in women’s tennis flocking to the Hempfield RecCenter in Landisville for the Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge. This year is the largest purse in the 14-year history of the event and it will be the only event on a hard court in the United State that week.

