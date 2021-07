World No. 8 Matteo Berrettini felt Novak Djokovic was the only player who could beat him at Wimbledon. Berrettini made his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, before he lost to Djokovic in four sets. "Obviously now I’m disappointed and angry because I lost and because I’m convinced that I didn’t play my best tennis, though the fact that on the other side of the court stood a player such as Novak must also be taken into account; that’s why he is one of the best ever.