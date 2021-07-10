James Vincent (Jim) Reilly passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, with his children at his side, in Dunedin, Florida. He was born on June 19, 1936, in Harrisonburg, Va., the son of William (Bill) and Lillie Reilly, and graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1954. He then joined the Air Force and served two years stationed in France. Upon return, he worked for the Daily News-Record (alongside his father, the Editor, and several family members), while taking business classes at what was then Madison College. He later joined Reynolds Metals Company and served there in Accounting and Data Processing for nearly 40 years. In 1961, he married Jean Miller, and together they raised three children, Timothy Patrick Reilly, Joseph Vincent Reilly, and Anne Carol Reilly (now Sidari). In 1980, they divorced, but he continued as a guiding hand, seeing his children through high school and college graduation. In 1989, he married Elizabeth Jones, and together they lived a full and loving life, quiet and simple at home, with frequent travel across the U.S. and abroad. In retirement, his life centered on Elizabeth, his extended family, travel, reading, the arts, photography, exercise, volunteer work, and (his favorite) long drives through the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. In his sunset years, he relocated to the Tampa Bay area, to be close to one of his children.