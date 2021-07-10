Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisonburg, VA

James Vincent (Jim) Reilly

Daily News-Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Vincent (Jim) Reilly passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, with his children at his side, in Dunedin, Florida. He was born on June 19, 1936, in Harrisonburg, Va., the son of William (Bill) and Lillie Reilly, and graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1954. He then joined the Air Force and served two years stationed in France. Upon return, he worked for the Daily News-Record (alongside his father, the Editor, and several family members), while taking business classes at what was then Madison College. He later joined Reynolds Metals Company and served there in Accounting and Data Processing for nearly 40 years. In 1961, he married Jean Miller, and together they raised three children, Timothy Patrick Reilly, Joseph Vincent Reilly, and Anne Carol Reilly (now Sidari). In 1980, they divorced, but he continued as a guiding hand, seeing his children through high school and college graduation. In 1989, he married Elizabeth Jones, and together they lived a full and loving life, quiet and simple at home, with frequent travel across the U.S. and abroad. In retirement, his life centered on Elizabeth, his extended family, travel, reading, the arts, photography, exercise, volunteer work, and (his favorite) long drives through the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. In his sunset years, he relocated to the Tampa Bay area, to be close to one of his children.

www.dnronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisonburg, VA
Obituaries
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Harrisonburg, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Reilly
Person
James Vincent
Person
Matthew Reilly
Person
Joseph Vincent
Person
Jean Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Harrisonburg High School#The Air Force#The Daily News Record#Madison College#Reynolds Metals Company#Wc#Mease Assisted Living#Mease Memory Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy